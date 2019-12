Urban Outfitters

Brendan Drapey Flannel Button-down Shirt

C$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Oversized flannel shirt by Urban Outfitters made from a super soft flannel in a drapey, button-down silhouette. Topped with all the classics: a pointed collar, pocket at the chest and button-down cuffs. Finished with raglan-style long sleeves and available exclusively at UO.