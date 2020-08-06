RIXO

Brenda Shirred Floral-print Linen Mini Dress

£235.00

At Net-A-Porter

The best thing about RIXO's vintage-inspired dresses is that they can be styled to suit so many occasions - wear this 'Brenda' mini version with sandals and a basket bag to the beach or espadrilles for dinner in the evening. Cut from breathable linen, it's printed with whimsical florals and has pretty puffed sleeves that frame the shirred bodice and complement the voluminous skirt.