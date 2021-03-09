United States
Macy's
Brenalee 53″ Performance Fabric Slipcover Chair And 1/2
$1209.00$849.00
At Macy's
Sit down, spread out and relax on the modern lines of this supremely soft sofa. Its cushions are padded with thick layers of foam, and 8-way, hand tied coils within the frame offer unparalleled comfort. Slipcover removable for dry cleaning 8-way hand tied coils spring for seat, webbing for back Seat/back cushions are removable and reversible Removable legs Features LiveSmart stain repellent and moisture resistant fabric Learn more before you buy! Click & play the video at left for more product details. Product comes fully assembled via White Glove Delivery Prop 65 Warning for CA customers. Furniture & Mattress Delivery, Returns & Services Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 4938732