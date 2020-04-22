United States
Tarte Cosmetics
Breezy Cream Bronzer
$29.00
At Tarte
WHAT IT IS Bronze in a breeze with this vegan, waterproof buildable cream bronzer that applies effortlessly for the perfect just-back-from-the-beach glow. WHAT IT DOES Velvety cream formula applies easily as a cream & dries down to a natural-looking matte finish for a healthy-looking bronze. Slip grip technology™ powered by marine plant extracts, coconut & sodium hyaluronate so the formula glides on like silk while smoothing, softening & hydrating skin.