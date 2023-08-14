Buffy

Breeze Duvet Cover

$125.00 $100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Buffy

Description A stylish, temperature-regulating and gentler-on-skin duvet cover to protect your comforter from everyday wear. Free standard shipping (arrives in 3-5 days). 50 night free returns. Afterpay, Shoppay, Paypal available at checkout. Free Trial: try this product at home for 7 nights free - we won't charge you unless you keep it! Details Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count sateen weave fabric woven from TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell fibers Absorbs moisture more efficiently than cotton, keeping you cool and dry throughout the night TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources harvested from sustainably managed forests Product is fully biodegradable Contain no essential oils and are safe for pets and kids Dyed with OEKO-TEX certified natural ingredients like turmeric, rose petals, bark, and gardenia to create our subtle fiber dyed colors Four corner ties secure your comforter in place Plant-based Corozo Nut buttons with envelope closure Dimensions Twin / Twin XL: 90" x 70" Full / Queen: 90" x 90" King / Cal King: 90" x 105" Care Instructions Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.