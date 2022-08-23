Buffy

Breeze Duvet Cover

$139.00 $118.15

Buy Now Review It

At Buffy

Description Our Eucalyptus Duvet Cover is designed to protect your comforter from everyday wear, while still feeling super-soft and breathable. Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count sateen weave fabric woven from TENCEL™ lyocell fibers Fiber dyed with plant-based, natural ingredients Ultra-smooth TENCEL™ lyocell fiber absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton, keeping your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night Details TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources like eucalyptus and harvested from sustainably managed forests These plant-based fibers are fully biodegradable and compostable TENCEL™ lyocell fibers contain no essential oils and are safe for pets and kids We use natural ingredients like turmeric, rose petals, bark, and gardenia to create our subtle fiber dyed colors Four corner ties secure your comforter in place Plant-based corozo nut buttons with envelope closure Includes one duvet cover Dimensions Twin / Twin XL: 90" x 70" Full / Queen: 90" x 90" King / Cal King: 90" x 105" Care Instructions Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.