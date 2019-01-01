Verdant Alechemy

Description How to Use Therapeutic Bath Salts | Clear your mind, clear your airways and remember to breathe The ideal remedy when feeling congested or a bit under the weather. The nutrient-rich bath will help you breathe easy and soothe body aches and fatigue. Full of minerals that will relax, heal and detox the body, giving you the boost you need. The therapeutic effects of eucalyptus, citrus and thyme essential oils will help you breathe easy and soothe body aches and fatigue. Perfect for a little pick me up.