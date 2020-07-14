Hanky Panky

Product details Reviews (0) Breathe Easy • Part of our 3 for $48 collection. Mix or match styles and colors to save!* • Made to stay in place, curing concern of shifting or riding up, while maintaining a sleek, barely-there look beneath clothing • Made from a unique second-skin microfiber knit from Italy that is ultra-lightweight and smooth • Innovative moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable • Disappears under the clingiest of fashions without sacrificing fit • Thong comes in sizes XS-L • Features a flattering 2" wide V waistband that hits at mid-hip • Body: 72% Nylon, 28% LYCRA® Spandex; Crotch Lining: 100% Supima® Cotton • Made in the USA of imported fabrics *Individual items priced as marked. Promotional price only valid for items purchased in multiples of three. USA only. Size Chart Style Guide Fabric Guide