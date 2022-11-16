FP Movement | Free People

Breathe Deeper Crop Tank

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64431646; Color Code: 067 Move freely through light activities and studio workouts in this so fun crop featuring ultra-flattering ruched detailing at the front and a bold strappy banded back. Fit: Formfitting, compressive, V-neckline, cropped length Features: Breathable fabric, cap sleeves, ruched detailing, strappy back Why We <3 It: This feminine crop keeps you supported throughout every movement. FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 13 in Bust: 27 in