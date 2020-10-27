Arena Merchandising

REUSABLE FACE MASK: In our current climate, it’s vital that you protect yourself and others in social settings. The Arena face mask is reversible and re-usable. It is compatible for filter inserts, and made with CDC recommended guidelines BREATHABLE & STRETCHABLE: Breathe easy with the Arena face mask. Made from 4-way stretch fabric, it will contour to the shape of your face for all-day comfort. The fabric supports the body’s natural cooling process by wicking away excess moisture evenly CHOOSE YOU FILTER: The interior of our face mask contains a pocket that can hold Arena Daily Filters, or a PM2.5 disposable carbon filter. To remove and replace just ease the filter through the side seams of the mask PRACTICAL & COOL DESIGNS: Our masks are available in a variety of colors and designs for you to choose from. They come in fitted or tie-back styles, with an aluminum nose bridge for a better contour. Machine washable and can be used 50+ times SUPPORT THE FIGHT: Originally designed for outdoor events, concerts and festivals, our masks are now being used to help fight outbreaks around the globe. These certified masks are proudly made in the USA