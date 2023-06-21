Tula

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

Hexella Petit Crystal Black may be small in size, but it'll glam-up your look at all events and occasions. Hand embellished all-over with more than 1,700 crystals that sparkle beautifully in the light. ... Goat skin leather Contrasting Microfibre lining Measures 12 x 9 x 5 cms Handheld handle drop 7 cm Looking mirror 7 x 1.5 cm Plated hardware Comes with a dustbag and storage box