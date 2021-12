Patchology

Breakout Box

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Introducing the Breakout Box Treatment Kit, which is equipped with three treatments designed to ward off pesky blemishes. Included are 3 treatments: 1 pack of 24 Blemish Shrinking Salicylic Acid Dots, 1 pack of 24 Pore Clearing Anti-Blemish Dots and 1 Detoxifying Charcoal Nose Strip. Pair it with: Patchology Moodmask The Good Fight Sheet Mask Patchology Detox SmartMud No Mess Mud Masque