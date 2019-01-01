Industry West

Breaking Bad Print

$25.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Industry West

Industry West is proud to collaborating with Image Republic and feature their high-quality art prints designed and printed in France. Albert Exergian is an Austrian graphic designer born in 1973. A few years ago, Albert Exergian began an artistic style exercise expressing two of his passions: graphic design and TV cult series. This personal project resulted in a minimalist and joyful outcome. The ICONIC TV Series Collection by Exergian universally acclaimed by the press and blogs alike. More specifically, those blogs dedicated to TV series and the graphic arts. Frame not included. All prints in this Image Republic collection use heavy art-grade paper and ship professionally matted ready to be framed and hung.