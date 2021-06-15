Hamilton Beach

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

$50.49

Quick and Easy: This sandwich maker cooks your breakfast, lunch, or dinner sandwich in just minutes. Perfect for brunch or a quick, healthy meal on the go. Create Custom Sandwiches: Use this breakfast maker to completely customize your sandwich with your choice of bread, cheese, eggs, meats, and much more. Eliminate the bread and these are great for Keto and paleo diets too. Get Inspired: Explore more than 25 sandwich maker recipes on our website. Just 4 Easy Steps: Building your breakfast sandwich comes together in just a few steps with a breakfast maker—and you don't even need to leave your house. Easy Cleanup: All removable parts on this sandwich maker are dishwasher safe and surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating. Great Gift: Perfect gift for the holidays, Christmas, birthdays, father's day, mother's day, graduation, back to school and more Included Components: 791769498589 Fabric type: Plastic/Metal Product Description Forget the fast food drive-through. With the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, you can enjoy a hot, homemade breakfast sandwich in under 5 minutes. Simply place the ingredients inside, building your sandwich with the egg (or other internal ingredients) on the cooking plate, and close the lid. Slide the cooking plate out and your sandwich assembles itself. Open the lid and your hot breakfast sandwich is ready to Eat. Easy to use, simply place the ingredients inside, building your sandwich with the egg (or other internal ingredients) on the cooking plate, and close the lid. Slide the cooking plate out and your sandwich assembles itself. Open the lid and your hot breakfast sandwich is ready to eat. Brand Story By Hamilton Beach