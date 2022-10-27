D.S. & Durga

Breakfast Leipzig Auto Fragrance

Direct from the brand: "I wanted to create the scent of the café in Leipzig where Bach wrote his famous Java Cantata in the 1700s. I imagine tightly packed tables of people breakfasting over buttery almond pastries and strong coffee. Smoking pipes, reading newspapers, talking. Creamers of milk, kitchen steam, tobacco clouds, a hint of an old fireplace in the corner, and burgundy leather upholstery on the seats. I love breakfast. It’s really a passion of mine. This candle is our first overtly gourmand scent. It’s light-hearted. I love the idea that you can change your house into this legendary café at such a specific moment in time simply by lighting it." - D.S., co-founder D.S & Durga