Roksanda x lululemon

Break New Ground Swiftly

C$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At lululemon

We partnered with Roksanda Ilinčić to create this limited-edition collection that’s as multifaceted as you are. Each piece has Roksanda’s signature bold and feminine aesthetic, with our technical innovation. Layer up for your run with this lululemon classic re-imagined in limited-edition Roksanda colourblocking.