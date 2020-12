Typhoon Homewares

Bread Storage Bin

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Ridged, coated steel and a sweetly embossed “Bread” label transport your kitchen to a different era, providing a vintage-inspired home for your modern bakes. Lids made of sustainably-sourced bamboo allow sourdoughs to stay chewy and cookies to stay crisp. Choose from powder blue or cream.