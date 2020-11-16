Bread & Roses

Bread & Roses Evergreen Festive Wreath

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bread & Roses

The Bread & Roses Evergreen Festive Wreath is available to order nationwide until 25th November, with delivery direct to your door on Saturday 5th December. Each Evergreen Festive Wreath will feature locally sourced Blue Pine, Douglas, Spruce, Scotch Pine, Cypresses, Lichen, Berries and Pine Cones, as well as foliage and other textural details foraged from Wetherly’s flower farm in Hertfordshire. Each wreath will be unique, no two will be the same but all will bring together traditional festive scents and textures with modern styling. All sales profits will go towards funding Bread & Roses activity in 2021 as we extend our support beyond London.