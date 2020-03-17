Tarte

Brazilliance Plus + Self-tanner With Mitt

Fake a just-back-from-vacay bronze with this updated, skin-loving version of Tarte's best-selling Brazilliance Self-Tanner. Now infused with a powerful boost of natural exfoliators and moisturizers, you'll get a natural-looking, deep-toned tan within just four hours PLUS+ skin that feels sexy, smooth and hydrated. The tinted bronze gel and new custom application mitt guarantee an even, streak-free tan, and the proprietary PUREshield scent control technology ensures you'll only see (not smell!) your gorgeous-looking glow. PLUS+ you'll discover a new, vegan friendly blend of squalane, aloe and citric acid to help condition and promote surface exfoliation, prepping skin for each application so your lasting sunless tan gradually fades evenly, naturally and flawlessly over time.