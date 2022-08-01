Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

$27.00

The MECCA view: A deliciously-scented, multi-tasking lip butter that nourishes, smooths and softens lips in just one swipe. Formulated with a host of Brazilian butters and oils and infused with a Sol de Janeiro's signature Doce de Leite scent, this ultra-indulgent balm can also be used to soothe and heal dry skin around the face, on cuticles or elbows. Key ingredients: Cupuaçu butter: soften and smooth the lips while adding an irresistibly dewy sheen. Açaí oil: has anti-inflammatory properties and is full of antioxidants to fortify the skin's protective barrier. Coconut oil: deeply hydrates dehydrated, itchy and sensitive skin. Made without: Gluten, alcohol, sulphates and parabens.