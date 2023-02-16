Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil



The MECCA view: This nourishing hair oil from Sol de Janeiro fights frizz, adds shine, provides heat protection and locks in your style while moisturising and repairing dry, damaged hair. Formulated to improve hair health and address dry, lacklustre strands, this formula contains Brazilian patauá, buriti, and pequi oils, high in antioxidants, fatty acids, and essential vitamins for deeply moisturised, smooth, shiny hair. Just a few drops of this versatile hydrating oil can be used on damp or dry hair to eliminate frizz and add weightless moisture. This nourishing hair oil is scented with the delicious, gourmand Cheirosa '62 fragrance (from the cult-favourite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream) that has notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio. Key ingredients: Patauá oil: rich in omega-9 and fatty acids, this Amazonian oil helps restore moisture-levels to the hair with a non-greasy, high-shine finish. Buriti fruit oil: composed of healthy fats, this smoothing oil helps restore dry, damaged, brittle hair and bring vital shine. Pequi oil: this super moisturizing oil is great for all textures and has the unique ability to define and separate waves, curls, and coils.