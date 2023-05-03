Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The MECCA view: A rich yet fast absorbing body cream that deeply hydrates to leave skin silky soft. Caffeine-rich guaraná extract visibly smooths and tightens whilst acai and brazil nut oils prevent environmental damage, protect skin and give it the healthiest of glows. Scented with Sol de Janeiro's addictive Cheirosa '62 Fragrance, packed with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla. Key ingredients: Guaraná: Found in the Amazon, it has five times more caffeine than coffee, which is known to help stimulate micro-circulation and boost energy for smoother-looking skin. Cupuaçu Butter: The Amazon's answer to shea butter, cupuaçu butter is chock full of fatty-acids, Phytosterols, and Polyphenols to lock in moisture and help support skin elasticity. Coconut Oil: Long before it became trendy, Brazilians have been enjoying this miracle ingredient for centuries to nourish and heal skin. Ultra-nourishing and replenishing, coconut oil melts quickly into skin to soften, condition and moisturize. Açaí Oil: An antioxidant-rich super fruit that helps protect skin from environmental aggressors like pollution, keeping skin vibrant and youthful. Brazil Nut: Prized in Brazil for centuries for its ability to strengthen the immune system, the Brazil Nut is the most Selenium-rich food in the world and grows abundantly along the banks of the Amazon, Negro and Tapejós Rivers. Selenium found in the Brazil Nut is known to help support the skin’s natural ability to protect itself.