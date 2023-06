Mango

Brazilian Bikini Bottoms With Bows

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Brazilian style. Side bow fastenings. Gathered details. Inner lining. Total look available. Swimwear collection. Women Bikinis and swimsuits Bikinis Composition, origin and care guidelines Composition: 85% polyamide,15% elastane. Lining: 90% polyester,10% elastane Designed in Barcelona Origin Manufacture: China