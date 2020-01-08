Lush

Brazened Honey

$9.95

Innovation alert: this formula is now egg-free, but will have the same gorgeous effects as before. This deeply cleansing mask is full of herbs and spices used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, like ginger, fennel, cardamom and turmeric: these gorgeous ingredients stimulate and warm the skin to give you a healthy glow. At the same time, lime oil brightens, honey moisturizes and ground almonds give a thorough exfoliation, all in a deep-cleansing kaolin clay base. Slap this on to revive sluggish or congested skin.