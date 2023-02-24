FP Collection

Brayden Tall Boots

$368.00 $149.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65783490; Color Code: 040 An FP favorite in an updated silhouette, these so stunning, Italian-made boots are featured in a western-inspired style and mid-calf height with a luxe leather upper, etched metal toecap, and eye-catching stacked heel. Pull-on style Cushioned insole Pull tabs at both sides Fit: This style runs true to size, if in between sizes; we suggest sizing up. FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Made in Italy Measurements for size Heel: 3 in