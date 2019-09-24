Braun

Braun Series 3-3170 Silk Epil Epilator Purple

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

Gentle, easy hair remover. 20 tweezers remove hair from the root. Massaging rollers stimulate the skin Includes Braun's 20-tweezer system for a gentle removal at the root for long-lasting results for up to four weeks. Massaging rollers smoothly stimulate and massage your skin to ease the epilationThe Smartlight helps you find even the finest hairs for no miss removal and speed personalization allows you to select the right speed for your individual needs. The Braun Silk-epil 3170 is a great option for easy hair removal in a gentle way.