Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Leigh Miller
Brass Splatter Earrings
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Description Mismatched earrings from Leigh Miller in Brass. Organic, textured motif inspired by natural patterns. Sterling silver post back with friction closure. Cast in wax. Handmade.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fossil
Glitz Dot Stud
$28.00
from
eBags
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Heart-shaped Earrings
$49.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Hashtag Stud Earring
$66.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Shell Stud
$165.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
More from Leigh Miller
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Dusk Silver Necklace
$229.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold-tone Multi-stone Earrings
£250.00
£150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Multicolor Long Gumdrop Earrings
$395.00
$119.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Shoreline Silver And Glass Earrings
$265.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted