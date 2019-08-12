Opalhouse

Brass Sloth Table Lamp Gold

At Target

Add impact and interest to your home decor with this Gold Brass Sloth Table Lamp from Opalhouse™. This wild-inspired freestanding table lamp showcasing a beautifully sculpted sloth base offers a one-of-a-kind appeal to your home interiors. The brilliant gold finish adds a glint of glimmer, while the straight-sided, white drum shade lends a hint of chic elegance. Plus, the on-off switch makes the lamp easy to operate. Whether you want to display it on a table in the living room, atop the bedside table or on a console table in your foyer, this attractive piece will make a striking addition to your decor.This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.