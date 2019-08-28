Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Madden Girl
Brando Footbed Sandals
$49.00
$29.15
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Style and comfort combine in these Brando by Madden Girl sandals featuring a sculpted footbed and supportive buckled straps.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Famous Last Word Flat Leather Sandals
$41.92
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Shoesissima
Jay Suede Cross Over Flat Sandals
$133.36
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
To Be Announced
Open Back Jasper Shoe
$250.00
from
Acrimony
BUY
DETAILS
Robert Clergerie
Gato Leather Slides
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Madden Girl
DETAILS
Madden Girl
Spice Chunky Platform Sneakers
$69.00
$59.99
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Madden Girl
Cannes Flatform Lace-up Espadrille Sneakers
$59.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Madden Girl
Pantha Booties
$99.95
from
Steve Madden
BUY
DETAILS
Madden Girl
Whimsey Platform Pump
$89.95
from
Steve Madden
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted