Meadows Store

Bramble Knit Terracotta

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Meadows Store

The Responsible Wool Standard is an international standard that addresses the animal, land and social welfare in sheep farms, and the chain of wool from certified farms to the final product. It ensures the wool comes from progressive farms recognising the land is managed properly and sheep are treated responsibly. RWS requires all sites to be certified, beginning with the wool farmers and through to the garment manufacturer.