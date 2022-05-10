Etta Avenue

Bram 4-person Dining Set

$799.97 $599.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This 5-piece dining set showcases a standout table and four chairs, with gold-finished accents for a glam addition to your dining room. The dining table has a tempered glass top and rests on a double pedestal base that has an open tripod-inspired construction. Each chair features thin, tapered dowel legs that support a seat wrapped in velvet upholstery. It also has a simple, curved silhouette that conforms to your body. This set is scratch- and stain-resistant, making it an ideal option for families with pets and kids.