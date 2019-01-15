Le Creuset

Braiser - Meringue

$300.00

The enameled cast iron braiser is uniquely designed for maximum performance, transforming tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes. Food is first seared over high heat, then finished slowly in a flavorful liquid. The wide base of the braiser allows ingredients to be placed in a single layer for proper searing; once liquid is added, the domed lid continuously circulates steam to lock in moisture and flavor. Le Creuset produced the first enameled cast iron cookware nearly a century ago, and the original foundry still operates today, where 15 skilled artisans hand-inspect each piece. This tradition of the finest culinary craftsmanship, combined with the latest innovations in comfort and functionality, make Le Creuset unsurpassed in both beauty and quality...