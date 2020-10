Narwey

Braiding Elastic Cord

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

White Soft and elastic Braiding cord Comfortable and Skin-friendly, as clothing accessories materials, sports protective materials, medical bandage, craft Materials and household Items. Product Features: High Elasticity, High Wear-resistant Acid and Alkali Resistant Good Stretching Compliance with Safety Standards Comfortable and Skin-friendly Product Usage: Clothing Accessories Materials Sports Protective Materials Medical Bandage Craft Materials Household Items