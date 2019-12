ELIURPI

Braided Velvet Headband

Eliurpi’s pink and black headband evokes a feel of vintage elegance courtesy of the braided plush velvet. It’s designed in the label’s Barcelona workshop and shaped into a voluminous silhouette that taps into the oversized headband trend of the moment. Wear it with a dark blouse and statement earrings for a charming evening ensemble.