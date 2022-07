Cushionaire

Braided Slide Sandal

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

Foam sole Heel measures approximately 0.75 inches" Premium Vegan Leather braided upper Memory Foam Insoles Studded welt Durable traction outsole .75 Inch Heel Step into these Fashionable, Easy, and Comfortable sandals. These Sandals are made with soft Vegan Leather materials and a Memory Foam insole to keep you light on your feet all day!