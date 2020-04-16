Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Anthropologie
Braided Hanging Basket
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Style No. 39319843; Color Code: 014 Seagrass, plastic raffia, vegan leather Wipe with dry cloth Imported Dimensions Small: 15''L, 7'' diameter Large: 19''L, 10.5'' diameter
Need a few alternatives?
The Home Edit
All-purpose Deep Bin With Divider
C$29.49
C$23.59
from
The Container Store
BUY
The Home Edit
All-purpose Bin
C$26.68
C$21.34
from
The Container Store
BUY
Oggi
5-piece Acrylic Canister Set With Airtight Clamp Lids
C$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
The Home Edit
T.h.e. Large Canister 2.5 Qt.
C$18.25
C$14.60
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Braided Hanging Basket
$34.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Ellie Wall Hanging
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Merriton Desk
$598.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Spora Three-tiered Hanging Planter
$178.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Mastrad
Mastrad Vegetable Sack
£12.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Food Huggers
Food Huggers Set Of 5 Reusable Silicone Food Savers
£12.47
from
Amazon
BUY
Kaolin
Chalkboard Labels With Erasable Chalk Marker Pen
C$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
The Home Edit
Pantry Labels
C$14.04
C$11.23
from
The Container Store
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted