Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
& Other Stories
Braided Felt Fedora Hat
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Wide brim felt fedora hat featuring a decorative braid pattern around the lower crown. Crown height: 9cm / 3.5" Brim width: 8cm / 3.1"
Need a few alternatives?
Fascinators by Charlie
Beret Fascinator With Feather
$68.83
from
Etsy
BUY
Trouvé
Straw Boater Hat
£34.06
from
Nordstrom
BUY
J.W. Anderson
Denim Fisherman's Cap
$118.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Brixton
Lera Ii Straw Fedora
$68.00
$44.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Square Toe Leather Boots
£135.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Faux Shearling Parka
$219.00
$131.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Flame Colour Block Sweater
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Fitted Cashmere Turtleneck Top
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Hats
promoted
Kangol
Kangol Cord Fischerhut
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Disguise
Maleficent Horns Headpiece
$13.95
$11.72
from
Walmart
BUY
COS
Cashmere Hat
$69.00
from
COS
BUY
Fascinators by Charlie
Beret Fascinator With Feather
$68.83
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted