Akola

Bracelet Kit

$49.99

At Akola

One Bead. One Hope. Build Your Own Bracelet Kit Akola's DIY bracelet kit provides a great opportunity to teach your kids about giving back & caring for others. With multiple shades of hand-rolled Karatasi beads, raffia tassels & plenty of stretch cord to make several bracelets, this kit ignites indoor entertainment with the added bonus of sharing a positive message. MY ONE HOPE IS: "For our communities to come together, traverse the global setbacks we are facing & come out the other side more united & stronger as a whole." - Akola Team *For adults & children, makes approximately 5-7 stretch bracelets, number varies depending on wrist size.