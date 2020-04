SPANX

Bra-llelujah! Wire-free Front-close Bra

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Features Oh-so comfortable, elastic-free wire-free T-shirt bra Prevent show-through with thin, memory foam-lined cups Ultra-soft, plush fabric makes this bra a dream to wear This amazing bra retains its shape after each wear Eliminates visible bra lines and back bulge SPANX Smart Straps mold to the body for a dig-free fit Completely smooth back thanks to front-close design Seamless, soft finish ultra-fine stretch microfiber