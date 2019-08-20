Soma

Bpa-free Glass Water Bottle With Silicone Sleeve

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

The Soma Water Bottle is made from 100% BPA free borosilicate glass. Not only is this material completely free of harmful chemicals that could leach into your drinking water, It’s also completely shatter-resistant. It’s durable and built to last, even if you drop it. The cap is made from sustainably sourced bamboo, and it comes with a soft silicone sleeve, so you can grip It easily. The mouthpiece was even designed for maximum ergonomic comfort while drinking. The 17 oz. Size was very carefully considered. We wanted to make it small and lightweight enough to fit everywhere you need it to be, While still carrying enough water to keep you hydrated. It fits perfectly into a handbag or a gym bag, and even neatly slots into your car’s cup holder.