Dyson

Bp01 Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan

Details & Care Dyson's first personal purifying fan delivers a focused stream of purified air to cool you. Fully sealed HEPA filter and activated carbon filter captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. Dyson Core Flow technology allows you to precisely adjust airflow to deliver personal cooling with purified air. This makes it ideal for individuals who want to project air precisely where they need it. Certified asthma and allergy friendly. All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. Refurbished. Plastic Wipe clean Imported Item #6878973