First worn decades ago as a workwear garment for men who spent their days in the fields or mines, overalls offer a utilitarian aesthetic. Starting in the 1960s, these iconic bibbed jeans were worn by just about everyone - and they have remained a well-loved, mainstream staple ever since. Even with their signature look, these one-piece wonders style with almost anything in your closet. About Boyish Boyish jeans are the juxtaposition of vintage silhouettes with refreshing, modern updates, with each pair showcasing a mastery of distressed details and weekend-ready washes. From sculpting skinnies to relaxed overalls and cut-off shorts, the LA-based brand creates each style with an environmentally-friendly process and sustainable fabrics, for denim that will make you feel as good as you look. 70% cotton, 30% recycled cotton Slim fit One front pouch pocket; side slant and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions 57"L 29" inseam 19.5" leg opening