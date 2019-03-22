Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Warp + Weft
Boyfriend Short
$64.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Warp + Weft
Inspired by the laid-back lifestyle in Lisbon, our adjustable boyfriend short rolls up or down for your perfect hem. Designed with a hint of stretch and plenty of curve-loving comfort.
Featured in 1 story
7 "Rules" For Festival Dressing In 2019
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Plaid Shorts
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Macgraw
Field Shorts
$294.00
$219.79
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Speed Silk Short
$230.00
$159.99
from
Tommy Hilfiger
BUY
DETAILS
Which We Want
Illissa Knit Shorts
$56.00
$27.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Warp + Weft
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$68.00
$27.20
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
High Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans, Sizes 14 - 24
$98.00
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Osl Jacket
$78.00
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Icn Plus Wide Leg
$98.00
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted