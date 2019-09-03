Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Magda Butrym
Boyfriend Linen Blazer
$2620.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Cropped sleeves contrast the oversized-and-slouched silhouette of a striped linen blazer for a chic, vintage-inspired play on proportions.
Featured in 1 story
The Chic Way To Wear Linen This Summer
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
The Frankie Shop
Yellow Plaid Linen Blazer
$245.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
IRO
Lamb Leather Biker Jacket
$602.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
Burton
Minxy Fleece
$99.95
from
Burton
BUY
More from Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym
Kunduz Feather-embellished Silk Dress
$7615.00
$2286.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Magda Butrym
Leticia Off-shoulder Velvet Top
£730.00
£438.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Magda Butrym
Ruffled Peplum Hem Silk Blouse
$1160.00
$260.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym Downey Silk Jacquard Dress
£1355.00
£813.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted