Lane Bryant

Boyfriend Jean – Medium Wash With Destruction

$79.95

At Lane Bryant

This boyfriend jean will take you from your morning coffee to sunset strolls and everywhere in between. A faded medium wash with denim-backed destruction give it the perfect laid-back look (and our soft, easy denim gives it that all-day feel). Belt loops. Five pockets. Fading and whiskering. Button & zip fly closure. Flex Magic Waistband. The no-gap, stretch waistband that moves with you for all-day comfort. LEG SHAPE: Boyfriend. A more relaxed fit with a slight taper at the hem for those who value comfort over all. INSEAM: Petite 25", Regular 27" RISE: Low Item Number #357363 Inseam Length: Petite 25", Regular 27" Imported Plus Size Denim Lane Bryant Machine Wash 96% Cotton/3% Polyester/1% Lycra Show MoreShow Less