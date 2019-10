J.Crew

Boyfriend Blazer In Glen Plaid

$248.00 $161.20

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Borrowed from the boys, but better...our most relaxed (new!) blazer is slightly longer and less fitted than the rest, with easy pockets in the front. It's crafted in a fall-friendly glen plaid (with fun hints of yellow throughout) from Italy's Nello Gori mill (est. 1948), because timeless is what we do.