Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
A New Day
Boyfriend Blazer
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Featured in 1 story
Target’s Holiday Clothing Is Here
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sandro
Printed Jacket With Eyelet Belt
$550.00
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
French Connection
Sorbet Suit Jacket
$248.00
from
French Connection
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry Brit
Cotton Blazer
$665.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Rupsen Denim Blazer
$1590.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from A New Day
DETAILS
A New Day
Commuter Backpack
$44.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Sleeveless Strappy Midi Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Long Bell Sleeve V-neck Blouse
$22.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Packable Boater Hat
$12.99
$10.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Suiting
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Cotton Linen Blazer
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
M.M.LaFleur
The Roxane Blazer
$295.00
from
MM.LaFleur
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Straight Suit Trousers
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Structured Cotton Blazer
$69.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted