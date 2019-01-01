The Lip Bar

Boy Trouble

£10.22

What makes this so good? This shade is so damn beautiful. It is neon orange with red undertones and it’s slated to wreak havoc and cause fuckboy tears all summer16. How do I use it? Want to wear the perfect lip color all day? Who doesn’t?!?! In order to get the most out of your matte lippie, check out the below: Make sure lips have a smooth surface (exfoliate if you need to) Apply lip balm and blot off excess oils Apply liquid matte carefully tracing the lines of outer lips first, then fill in! Go out into the world with confidence knowing your lip won’t move!