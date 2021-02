Boy Smells

Set of 3 candles in glass vessels Notes of cannabis, white musk, raspberry, cashmere wood, and tulip Approximately 18 hour burn time Made in the USA Style #BSMEL30011 A 3 pack from the label's bestselling Kush collection, these Boy Smells candles are crafted in pure beeswax and coconut and feature intoxicating scents and glossy black tumblers.