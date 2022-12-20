Boy Smells

Boy Smells

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Tantrum is a scent that shatters expectations. Explosive green notes of peppercorn, mint, bergamot, and galbanum are infused with splintering textures of cedarwood, orris, and vetiver creating a fragrance that is not afraid to be heard. Go ahead and shake things up with Tantrum. Fragrance notes: Bergamot, mint leaf, green peppercorn, vetiver, cedarwood virginia, ambrox, galbanum, orris, mate, tagete, sandalwood. Pair it with: Boy Smells Ash Candle Eau d'Italie Eau D'Italie Shower Gel diptyque Philosykos Body Lotion